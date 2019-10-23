WRCA to hold Invitational Ranch Gelding Sale at the World Championship Ranch Rodeo

The Working Ranch Cowboy’s Association will work in cooperation with Premier Equine Auctions to hold an invitational ranch gelding sale at the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

The sale will be held on Saturday, November 9, from 1 – 3 p.m. in the Amarillo Civic Center Coliseum during the 2019 WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo.

“The addition of a ranch gelding sale fits perfectly with our mission of promoting the ranching lifestyle,” said Randy Norris, WRCA president. “The association has discussed a horse sale for several years. We have found the right partner in Premier Equine Auctions and we are excited for what this opportunity means for WRCA and for our ranches.”

The event schedule was altered in order to accommodate the addition of the horse sale. “We encourage all of our guests to visit our website or our mobile app to see the adjustments in the schedule,” said Leman Wall, WRCA association manager. “Until we see the necessary enhancements made to the Civic Center Complex our event schedule will be very tight. However, the time was right and we simply could not delay the addition of the horse sale any longer.”

“We are both honored and excited to be a part of the WRCA World Championship Ranch Rodeo,” said Steve Friskup, co-owner of Premier Equine Auctions. “We look forward to this opportunity to partner with WRCA on showcasing our western heritage and promoting the American ranch horse.”

For more information on Premier Equine Auctions, visit premierequineauctions.com or call (806) 786-7539 or (337) 494-1333.

–WCRA