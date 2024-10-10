Wrights: Vote no on RL 21; ‘Wolf in sheep’s clothing’

RL 21, aka the “Wolf in Sheep’s Clothing Bill of Sale” is lengthy, confusing, and deceptive – offering no real protections for the landowners in the “Landowner Bill of Rights”. The commercials airing on tv are again promoting this as the greatest thing for SD and that’s so misleading. Learn the truths on Youtube video “Facts2024Ep8”.

This bill takes away the rights of everyone in SD: it doesn’t address eminent domain for potential development; there’s no protection of Constitutional rights; it restricts landowner’s ability to negotiate easements; it legislates private land negotiations; there’s no mandate of public release of safety data that includes pipeline rupture kill zones; and it doesn’t protect landowners’ liability from ruptures.

This bill destroys local authority and control: it overrides local ordinances designed to protect communities; it upends 135 years of county zoning authority for a prospective project and future unknowns; it prohibits a county’s ability to tax or charge fees to offset costs/expenses; and it doesn’t guarantee $1 per linear foot.



On August 21st, the SD State Supreme Court ruled that CO2 is not a commodity, that the Summit pipeline is not a common carrier, and that Summit will not be allowed to use eminent domain to force landowners to sign easements for pipeline development or be able to access their land for surveys without consent.

This project is driven by Summit to acquire billions in our taxpayer dollars, take control of our land, and use the CO2 for fracking oil, lining their pockets and those of foreign entities. South Dakota is not for sale. We want to keep our property rights local and out of the hands of big private corporations and state government. Please vote “No” on RL 21.

RJ and Lisa Wright

Brandon, SD