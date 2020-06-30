WSGA Moves Summer Convention to August 24-26 in Rock Springs

CHEYENNE – Due to extenuating circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the Wyoming Stock Growers Association has decided to move its Wyoming Cattle Industry Convention & Tradeshow to August 24-26, in Rock Springs.

This summer’s convention will now take place at the Sweetwater Events Complex, located in Rock Springs. The Holiday Inn will still serve as headquarters for the convention and a convention rate is being offered to all those attending. These changes in venue and date have been made to accommodate social distancing guidelines and recommendations set forth by the state of Wyoming in light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

If you have any questions regarding this scheduling change, please see the WSGA website, which will be updated consistently with new information. You may also email WSGA at info@wysga.org or call the office at (307) 638-3942.

–Wyoming Stockgrowers Association