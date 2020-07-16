WTO announces election timeline, posts candidate bios

World Trade Organization General Council Chair David Walker has announced a timeline for the process to choose a successor to departing Director-General Roberto Azevêdo.

Washington Trade Daily noted that the process has been extended to November 7, which falls after the U.S. election.

Azevêdo is scheduled to leave August 31, and WTD also noted that there has been no announcement of an interim director general. In the past, in the absence of a director general, a deputy was appointed as acting director-general during the selection process, WTD said, noting that the selection process can sometimes drag out longer than planned.

The WTO has also posted the biographies of the eight candidates who are running for the position:

▪ Jesús Seade Kuri, Mexico

▪ Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria

▪ Abdel-Hamid Mamdouh, Egypt

▪ Tudor Ulianovschi, Moldova

▪ Yoo Myung-hee, South Korea

▪ Amina C. Mohamed, Kenya

▪ Mohammad Maziad Al-Tuwaijri, Saudi Arabia

▪ Liam Fox, United Kingdom

