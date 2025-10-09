WTO: Global trade projections dim

Global merchandise trade outpaced expectations in the first half of 2025, driven by increased spending on AI-related products, a surge in North American imports ahead of tariff hikes, and strong trade among the rest of the world, the World Trade Organization said Tuesday.

In response, WTO economists raised the 2025 merchandise trade growth forecast to 2.4% (up from 0.9% in August). However, the 2026 projection has been lowered to 0.5% (from 1.8%). Global services exports growth is expected to slow from 6.8% in 2024 to 4.6% in 2025 and 4.4% in 2026.

Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala said: “Countries’ measured response to tariff changes in general, the growth potential of AI, as well as increased trade among the rest of the world – particularly among emerging economies – helped ease trade setbacks in 2025,” noting that South-South trade grew 8% year-on-year, in value terms, in the first half of 2025, compared to 6% for world trade overall. South-South trade involving partners other than China is growing even faster, up around 9%.”Trade resilience in 2025 is thanks in no small part to the stability provided by the rules-based multilateral trading system. Yet complacency is not an option.”

–The Hagstrom Report