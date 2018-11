Wyo. Livestock Board meeting set for Dec. 3

The Wyoming Livestock Board [WLSB] has scheduled a public board meeting for Monday, December 3, 2018, beginning at 8:30 a.m. at the Ramkota, 800 N Poplar St., Casper, WY meeting room TBD. Topics include: reports from the director, brand commissioner, state veterinarian, budget update, draft legislation, chapter 2 Vaccination Against and Surveillance for Brucellosis rule revisions comment period ends November 26, 2018, draft chapter 21 Re-recording of livestock brands rule revisions, brand recording request and other administrative board business and matters. An executive session will be held if needed to discuss legal and personnel issues.

–Wyoming Livestock Board