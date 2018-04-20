WY Livestock Board to discuss animal ID, brands, more May 15

The Wyoming Livestock Board [WLSB] has scheduled a public board meeting for Tuesday, May 15, 2018, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Central Wyoming College, 2660 Peck Ave, Riverton, Wyoming, in the Intertribal Center, room 125.

Topics include: reports from the director, brand commissioner, state veterinarian, legislative update, chapter 10 service fee rules, chapter 8 Import rule, chapter 9 brand inspection/recording fee rules, comment period ended April 28, 2018, Lincoln County Commissioners letter concerning the DSA boundaries, discussion on in-state/out- state range permits, update on the ADT from the NIAA meeting, chapter 21 governing the rerecording of livestock brands rule, and other administrative board business and matters.

An executive session will be at the end of the meeting to discuss legal and personnel issues if needed.

–Wyoming Livestock Board