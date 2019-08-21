WY, NE youth named Gelbvieh Ambassadors

Junior Ambassador: William Welsh, Franklin, Nebraska (l); Intermediate Ambassador: Grace Steenbergen, Cheyenne, Wyoming (r). Photo courtesy AGA



Congratulations to William Welsh, Franklin, Nebraska, and Grace Steenbergen, Cheyenne, Wyoming, for being selected as the American Gelbvieh Junior Association (AGJA) ambassadors for 2019-2020.

Grace Steenbergen, daughter of Dale Steenbergen and Sharon Fain, was chosen as the AGJA Intermediate Ambassador. In addition to her new role, she is actively involved in FFA, 4-H, cross country running, track, FBLA and FCA. Grace is a sophomore at Burns Junior/Senior High School in Burns, Wyoming. Grace’s enthusiasm for the Gelbvieh and Balancer® breed and the AGJA will serve her well during her year representing the association as Ambassador. Grace has been attending AGJA Junior Classics since 2014, but her trip to Sioux Falls, South Dakota, in 2014 has made a lasting impression.

“I decided to participate in all the events I could and I was beyond excited to be around others who shared the passion for agriculture and the Gelbvieh breed like me.”

Advocating for the breed that Grace is so fond of comes second nature as well. She has incorporated the Gelbvieh and Balancer message into local speech competitions and FFA activities.

William Welsh, son of Brian and Gina Welsh, was chosen as the AGJA Junior Ambassador. Along with being actively involved with AGJA for three years, William is a fifth grader involved in 4-H, basketball, wrestling and baseball. William, like many involved with the Gelbvieh breed, credits the people as being a spotlight of inspiration.

“The thing I love most about the Gelbvieh breed is the friends that I have made in my three years of being in the association. I believe that I will have these friends for the rest of my life! Some of these friends, I am sure will be business contacts in the future.”

The AGJA created the ambassador program to encourage and support youth involvement in the breed’s activities. The ambassadors represent the AGJA at Gelbvieh functions throughout the year, including the North American International Livestock Exposition and the National Western Stock Show, along with many state fairs and other events.

The American Gelbvieh Junior Association is the junior division of the American Gelbvieh Association. The AGJA provides members up to 21 years of age the opportunity to participate in youth activities.

–AGA