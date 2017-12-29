WY: New District Ranger on Bearlodge

New District Ranger on Bearlodge

Sundance, WY; December 29, 2017 – Mark Van Every, Black Hills National Forest Supervisor, announces Michael Gosse as the new District Ranger at Bearlodge in Sundance, WY.

Gosse began his career in 1986 on the Council Grounds State Park in Wisconsin. He also has worked on the Zion National Park in Utah, Morristown National Historic Park in New Jersey, Timpanogos Cave National Monument and the Ocala National Forest.

"I am looking forward to building relationships with the Black Hills National Forest staff, partners, cooperating agencies, tribes and others. I like working in a collaborative environment and am excited to be part of this great forest community," said Gosse.

Gosse has a broad range of experience having worked as a Chief Ranger at Timpanogos Cave National Monument and as a Deputy District Ranger on the Ocala National Forest. He received his BS degree from the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point in Forestry with an emphasis in Parks and Recreation and a minor in Business Administration and Law Enforcement.

Gosse begins his duties on the Bearlodge Ranger District on January 8, 2018.

Gosse is married to his wife, Carolyn, and they have two children, Connor and Logan.

For more information on the Black Hills National Forest, call (605) 673-9200 visit http://www.fs.usda.gov/blackhills.

–Black Hills National Forest