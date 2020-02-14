WY: State updating brand addresses

The Brand Recording Unit recently completed address verification on all livestock brand records. As a result there were some addresses on file that may not be the most up to date. You may receive an address verification letter in the mail asking you to verify your current mailing address. If you receive one of these notices please review the information and make any necessary address changes and list all brands that need to be changed. Only the brand owner can authorize the change. Return the updated information to Wyoming Livestock Board, 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002 or you can change the address online at wlsb.state.wy.us/public, go to Brand Recording and then to Change of Address under forms. Our next brand renewal period will begin in the summer of 2020 and ends March 1, 2021.

For more information or questions please contact the Livestock Board at (307) 777-7515 and ask for the brand recording office.

–Wyoming Livestock Board