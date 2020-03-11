Wyatt Casper, Shad Mayfield share more than $1 million at The American

ARLINGTON, Texas – While it’s far from official, Wyatt Casper and Shad Mayfield are heading to the 2020 Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. They’re also $600,000 richer. And that is official.

Casper won the saddle bronc riding at RFD-TV’s The American, while Mayfield won the tie-down roping at AT&T Stadium, Sunday.

Every event winner took home $100,000 from The American, with $50,000 counting toward the PRCA | RAM World Standings. But because they were qualifiers to The American, Casper, 23, and Mayfield, 19, split a $1 million bonus, paid out to qualifiers who won their event. That meant an extra $500,000 to Casper and an extra $500,000 to Mayfield.

That wasn’t the only thing they shared Sunday.

Both men entered the Shoot-Out round at The American in their respective events as the top cowboy after putting up the best two-head averages. They also both entered as the top cowboys in their respective events in the world standings.

But they differed when it came to enjoying their new-found wealth.

“How much have I won or spent?” Mayfield quipped.

Casper wasn’t exactly sure what $600,000 looked like.

“I don’t think I’ve ever had more than $20,000 in my account at one time, $600,000 is going to be life-changing,” he said. “I don’t have the slightest clue what to do with it.”

The $50,000 toward the standings all but guaranteed the two will be heading to Las Vegas and the Wrangler NFR when the regular season ends Sept. 30.

They both have the same determination when it comes to the rest of the regular season.

Casper entered the weekend with $66,645 in earnings, more than $20,000 ahead of his closest competitor. He added $53,000 to that total after Arlington. Last season, it took $90,811 to qualify for the Finals. Casper already has $119,645. Pencil him in for Finals trip No. 1.

“I rodeo for a living,” he said. “I’m not satisfied until I can’t ride any more. I’m going to try and take advantage of every rodeo I can.”

Mayfield has been one of the hottest cowboys on the rodeo trail. The 19-year-old entered The American with more money earned toward the world standings than any other competitor in any event – $77,701. Mark him down for $127,701 and save him a spot for his second consecutive Wrangler NFR. He’s surpassed his total from 2019 including last year’s Finals.

He attributes this season’s success to last season’s struggles at the Finals.

“When I got home (from the Finals), the next day I went right back to the practice pen,” Mayfield said. “I was pretty mad over it. It’s not a good feeling making the Finals having all the people look up to you and getting there and not doing very well.”

In 2019, the No. 15 tie-down roper qualified for Vegas with $86,260. I think it’s safe to say Mayfield can make reservations to Las Vegas, even if he’s not old enough to gamble.

And when he is old enough to gamble, you won’t want to bet against him. Mayfield’s ability to back in the box and go out and beat a time is quickly gaining fame. For him, however, he doesn’t see it that way. Needing to best 8.25 seconds in Arlington, “Money” Mayfield clocked a time of 7.75 seconds as the last man out.

Mayfield might produce and look cool doing it, but there’s a whole different look on the inside.

“My heart is racing, especially running at a million dollars,” he said. “Right before that (run), I was adding up how much I was going to get, splitting it with Wyatt.”

These two are destined to share something else – a little time in Las Vegas at the Wrangler NFR, Dec. 3-12.

–PRCA