Wyo delegation asks President Trump to help Keystone XL Pipeline get completed

U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., sent a letter to President Trump to urge any immediate action necessary to move construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline forward.

The letter, led by U.S. Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont., and signed by 40 other members of Congress, asked Trump to take every practicable step to help get the project over the finish line.

"The Keystone XL pipeline will bring nearly 6600 high paying jobs in the near-term and nearly $4 billion in new capital investment next year alone," the letter stated. "[O]ne of your first actions as President was to expedite the approval and construction of the Keystone XL pipeline across six western and rural states. While we sincerely appreciate your strong leadership on this issue, we write now to encourage that leadership and attention to continue so that this important infrastructure project can become a reality."

–Senator Mike Enzi