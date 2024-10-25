Wyoming 2024 Ballot initiatives

Constitutional Amendment A

Following is the ballot language of Constitutional Amendment A as it will appear on the

2024 General Election ballot:

The adoption of this amendment would separate residential real property into its own class of property for purposes of property tax assessments. The amendment would authorize the legislature to create a subclass of owner occupied primary residences.

A “yes” vote supports adding residential real property as a fourth, separate, class of property and authorizing the legislature to create a subclass of residential property for owner-occupied primary residences, which could be assessed at a different rate from other property in the residential property class.

A “no” vote opposes adding residential real property as a fourth, separate, class of property and authorizing the legislature to create a subclass of residential property for owner-occupied primary residences, which could be assessed at a different rate from other property in the residential property class.

–Wyoming Secretary of State and Ballotpedia