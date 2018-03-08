Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards $62,000 in scholarships
March 8, 2018
More than $62,000 in scholarships was awarded by the 4-H Foundation/State 4-H Office scholarship committee to 4-H'ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college this coming school year.
Approximately $31,000 was presented to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, 4-H Foundation director.
Past Ella Schloredt scholarship recipients, with a grade point average of at least 3.0 and meeting academic progress, are eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for up to four years. He said 19 continuing scholarships were awarded ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 for the fall 2018 academic year.
The scholarships, counties, names and amounts are:
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)
Albany – Christina Hewlett, Hannah Powers
Lincoln – Kaycee Linford
Natrona – William Stewart
Park – Emily Sweet
Sublette – Dawson Hoover
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards
Albany – Alexandra Dockter, Thomas Christensen, Amanda Christensen
Carbon – Cassidy Little
Converse – Jacey Hays
Crook – Hali Ike
Goshen – Hailie Knight
Laramie – Marin Dey, Rebecca Derner, Mackenzie Klipstein
Niobrara – Lexie Dockery, Meghan Proctor
Sheridan – Tyra Relaford
Sublette – Sarah Bousman, JD Fear, Taylor Ruckman
Sweetwater – Karsen Stotts
Teton – Kylie Anderson
Washakie – Kylie Woffinden
Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin
Park – Maddy Hanks, $1,000
F.A.I.R. Posse
Uinta – Delaney Lupher, $500
Farmhouse Foundation
Goshen – William Howell, $1,000
Janie Smith (Laramie County)
Kelsey Faircloth, $600
J.M. Nichols
Converse – Megan Lovitt, $300
Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park), $750
Park – Bryanna Williams
Lael Harrison
Albany – Jaedon Williford, $500
Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)
Albany – Kyle Despain
Crook – Grace Belize Anderson
Goshen – Kassidy McClun
Uinta – Morgan Sanchez
Linnabur (Park or Big Horn)
Park – Bronson Smith, $750
Underwood Scholarship
Johnson – Derick Buhr, $1,000
Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County)
Garrett Hartigan, $500
Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)
Uinta – Falynn Mackey, Bailee Mackey
Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson)
Barrett Freise, $750
Peterson (Crook)
Josey Bailey, $500
Wyoming Veterinary Sciences
Converse – Megan Lovitt, $250
Whitmire Leadership ($500)
Albany – Hannah Powers, Susana Villasenor
Crook – Grace Belize Anderson
Laramie – Bradley Zimmerman
Lincoln – Stevie Moyles
Natrona – Aletta Ziehl
Sublette – McKenzi Davison, McKenna Carnahan
Uinta – Morgan Sanchez
–UW Extension