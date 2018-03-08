Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards $62,000 in scholarships

More than $62,000 in scholarships was awarded by the 4-H Foundation/State 4-H Office scholarship committee to 4-H'ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college this coming school year.

Approximately $31,000 was presented to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, 4-H Foundation director.

Past Ella Schloredt scholarship recipients, with a grade point average of at least 3.0 and meeting academic progress, are eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for up to four years. He said 19 continuing scholarships were awarded ranging from $1,000 to $2,000 for the fall 2018 academic year.

The scholarships, counties, names and amounts are:

Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)

Recommended Stories For You

Albany – Christina Hewlett, Hannah Powers

Lincoln – Kaycee Linford

Natrona – William Stewart

Park – Emily Sweet

Sublette – Dawson Hoover

Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards

Albany – Alexandra Dockter, Thomas Christensen, Amanda Christensen

Carbon – Cassidy Little

Converse – Jacey Hays

Crook – Hali Ike

Goshen – Hailie Knight

Laramie – Marin Dey, Rebecca Derner, Mackenzie Klipstein

Niobrara – Lexie Dockery, Meghan Proctor

Sheridan – Tyra Relaford

Sublette – Sarah Bousman, JD Fear, Taylor Ruckman

Sweetwater – Karsen Stotts

Teton – Kylie Anderson

Washakie – Kylie Woffinden

Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin

Park – Maddy Hanks, $1,000

F.A.I.R. Posse

Uinta – Delaney Lupher, $500

Farmhouse Foundation

Goshen – William Howell, $1,000

Janie Smith (Laramie County)

Kelsey Faircloth, $600

J.M. Nichols

Converse – Megan Lovitt, $300

Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park), $750

Park – Bryanna Williams

Lael Harrison

Albany – Jaedon Williford, $500

Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)

Albany – Kyle Despain

Crook – Grace Belize Anderson

Goshen – Kassidy McClun

Uinta – Morgan Sanchez

Linnabur (Park or Big Horn)

Park – Bronson Smith, $750

Underwood Scholarship

Johnson – Derick Buhr, $1,000

Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County)

Garrett Hartigan, $500

Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)

Uinta – Falynn Mackey, Bailee Mackey

Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson)

Barrett Freise, $750

Peterson (Crook)

Josey Bailey, $500

Wyoming Veterinary Sciences

Converse – Megan Lovitt, $250

Whitmire Leadership ($500)

Albany – Hannah Powers, Susana Villasenor

Crook – Grace Belize Anderson

Laramie – Bradley Zimmerman

Lincoln – Stevie Moyles

Natrona – Aletta Ziehl

Sublette – McKenzi Davison, McKenna Carnahan

Uinta – Morgan Sanchez

–UW Extension