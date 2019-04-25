Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards $63,000 in scholarships

More than $63,000 in scholarships was awarded by the 4-H Foundation/State 4-H Office scholarship committee to 4-H'ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college this coming school year.

Approximately $37,000 was presented to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, 4-H Foundation director.

Past Ella Schloredt scholarship recipients, with a grade point average of at least 3.0 and meeting academic progress, are eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for up to four years. He said 13 continuing scholarships were awarded ranging from $1,000 to $2,200 for the fall 2019 academic year.

Scholarships, counties, names and amounts are:

Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)

Converse – Taylor Rodeman

Goshen – Kaci Schmick

Lincoln – Kaycee Linford, Jackson Linford

Natrona – Hannah Van Tassel

Sublette – Trevor Moritsch, Garett Schamber, Katelyn Hayward

Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards

Albany – Amanda Christensen, Thomas Christensen, Christina Hewlett, Hannah Powers

Carbon – Cassidy Little

Natrona – William Stewart

Niobrara – Lexie Dockery

Park – Emily Sweet

Sheridan – Tyra Relaford

Sublette – Taylor Ruckman, Dawson Hoover

Teton – Kylie Anderson

Washakie – Kylie Woffinden

Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin, $1,000

Sweetwater – Kodee Thomas

F.A.I.R. Posse, $500

Albany – McKenna Clingman

Farmhouse Foundation, $1,000

Uinta – McKinzey Camphouse

Janie Smith (Laramie County), $750

Paige Klipstein

J.M. Nichols, $300

Teton – Ashley Brimeyer

Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park), $750

Park – Claire Ostrom

Lael Harrison, $800

Laramie – Mackenzie Faircloth

Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)

Goshen – Kylie Carson

Platte – Katie Currier

Sheridan – Nathan Petzold

Sweetwater – Garrett Potter

Linnabur (Park or Big Horn), $750

Park – Claire Ostrom

Underwood Scholarship, $750

Albany – Trey Muhsman

Niobrara – Kaden Gaukel

Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County), $500

Laramie – Cassidy Weibel

Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)

Big Horn – Katrina Twitchell

Lincoln – Eli Erickson

Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson), $750

Johnson – Kamrun Kozisek

Peterson (Crook), $500

Tia Cranson

Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation, $500

Albany – Kelcey Anderson

Wyoming Veterinary Sciences, $250

Sweetwater – Jessyka Smith

W.D. Whitmire Leadership ($500)

Big Horn – Katrina Twitchell

Campbell – Lane Mills, Makala Johnson

Carbon – Caroline Heward

Goshen – Kylie Carson

Sublette – Kaelyn Hayward, Garett Schamber

Washakie – Rachel Drake

–UW Extension