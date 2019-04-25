Wyoming 4-H Foundation awards $63,000 in scholarships
April 25, 2019
More than $63,000 in scholarships was awarded by the 4-H Foundation/State 4-H Office scholarship committee to 4-H'ers attending the University of Wyoming or a Wyoming community college this coming school year.
Approximately $37,000 was presented to first-time winners this year, said Steve Mack, 4-H Foundation director.
Past Ella Schloredt scholarship recipients, with a grade point average of at least 3.0 and meeting academic progress, are eligible to continue receiving the scholarship for up to four years. He said 13 continuing scholarships were awarded ranging from $1,000 to $2,200 for the fall 2019 academic year.
Scholarships, counties, names and amounts are:
Ella E. Schloredt first-year awards ($1,700)
Converse – Taylor Rodeman
Goshen – Kaci Schmick
Lincoln – Kaycee Linford, Jackson Linford
Natrona – Hannah Van Tassel
Sublette – Trevor Moritsch, Garett Schamber, Katelyn Hayward
Ella E. Schloredt continuing awards
Albany – Amanda Christensen, Thomas Christensen, Christina Hewlett, Hannah Powers
Carbon – Cassidy Little
Natrona – William Stewart
Niobrara – Lexie Dockery
Park – Emily Sweet
Sheridan – Tyra Relaford
Sublette – Taylor Ruckman, Dawson Hoover
Teton – Kylie Anderson
Washakie – Kylie Woffinden
Edna Mae & Wallace McClaflin, $1,000
Sweetwater – Kodee Thomas
F.A.I.R. Posse, $500
Albany – McKenna Clingman
Farmhouse Foundation, $1,000
Uinta – McKinzey Camphouse
Janie Smith (Laramie County), $750
Paige Klipstein
J.M. Nichols, $300
Teton – Ashley Brimeyer
Lynette Wallace (Big Horn or Park), $750
Park – Claire Ostrom
Lael Harrison, $800
Laramie – Mackenzie Faircloth
Murdoch's Ranch and Home Supply ($1,250)
Goshen – Kylie Carson
Platte – Katie Currier
Sheridan – Nathan Petzold
Sweetwater – Garrett Potter
Linnabur (Park or Big Horn), $750
Park – Claire Ostrom
Underwood Scholarship, $750
Albany – Trey Muhsman
Niobrara – Kaden Gaukel
Wilbur Brettell (Laramie County), $500
Laramie – Cassidy Weibel
Wyoming 4-H Foundation ($1,250)
Big Horn – Katrina Twitchell
Lincoln – Eli Erickson
Bonnie Ellenwood (Johnson), $750
Johnson – Kamrun Kozisek
Peterson (Crook), $500
Tia Cranson
Brown Kohl 4-H Appreciation, $500
Albany – Kelcey Anderson
Wyoming Veterinary Sciences, $250
Sweetwater – Jessyka Smith
W.D. Whitmire Leadership ($500)
Big Horn – Katrina Twitchell
Campbell – Lane Mills, Makala Johnson
Carbon – Caroline Heward
Goshen – Kylie Carson
Sublette – Kaelyn Hayward, Garett Schamber
Washakie – Rachel Drake
–UW Extension
