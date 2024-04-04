Wyoming 4-H Inspires a New Generation of Leaders

Horse judging at Showcase Showdown, a state 4-H event in Laramie. Photo by UW Extension. Showcase-Showdown-2022-2984

Wyoming 4-H students at Showcase Showdown in Laramie. Photo by UW Extension. Showcase-Showdown-2022-2962

When Kylie Carson was eight years old, a neighbor knocked on her family’s door and asked, “Do you want to join a 4-H club?” She said yes.

As a third-grader, she didn’t realize what an impactful decision she’d just made. “A lot of the benefits came later—things started developing from the time I was eight, but I benefited well after I was out of 4-H,” she says.

Wyoming 4-H is a positive youth development program jointly funded by the University of Wyoming Extension and county commissions. Its mission is to empower young people with lifelong leadership skills through mentorship, hands-on learning, and meaningful community engagement.

“What 4-H does differently, in my humble opinion, is take a holistic approach to our kiddos,” says Megan Brittingham, Goshen County 4-H educator. “At the end of the day, awards and buckles are lovely, but we’re really in the business of kids’ development, providing opportunities and caring adults to support them.”

It’s about helping kids find their spark, she says. 4-H projects act as tools, opportunities for young people to grow as people and leaders.

Carson is one of the many promising young people Brittingham has mentored over the years. From decorating cakes to serving as a camp counselor and junior leader, Carson found plenty of sparks through 4-H. As a high school student, she earned national recognition for her performance on the Goshen County horse judging team.

“Kylie dug into 4-H sincerely and truly to get things out of it,” says Brittingham. And she hasn’t stopped.

Now a senior at the University of Wyoming, Carson continues to participate in horse judging competitions and volunteer at 4-H events, including the statewide Showcase Showdown in Laramie. Starting in 2021, she served as one of the first UW Extension AmeriCorps volunteers, building online courses and teaching an after-school program.

At UW, Carson is majoring in ag education and ag business in the College of Agriculture, Life Sciences and Natural Resources. Throughout her college experience, she has taken on leadership roles in student-run organizations and horse clinics across the state.

After graduation, Carson is interested in pursuing a career as a high school ag teacher and FFA advisor in Wyoming.

She attributes much of her success to her experiences as a 4-H camp counselor, junior leader, and state FFA officer. “In 4-H, we were always taught to be on time and if you say it, do it,” she says. “4-H set me up to succeed in my work field and built my work ethic.”

As a 4-H’er, Carson also developed key communication and networking skills. “4-H really taught me how important it is to network and grow resources through people,” she reflects. It’s not just about advancing her own career—now she’s helping others make connections too. In many ways, her place in the 4-H family has come full circle.

It takes a community to make that happen, Brittingham observes. She sees 4-H as a critical means for nurturing the next generation of Wyoming leaders. “I get to connect young people who are really passionate with an adult who is really passionate and can take them farther than I can,” she says. “I think that’s a beautiful system.”

To learn more about Wyoming 4-H programming, visit http://www.uwyo.edu/4-h . -Wyoming Department of Agriculture