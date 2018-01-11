Wyoming 4-H’er wins Denver stock show catch-a-calf competition

An Albany County 4-H'er won the Catch-A-Calf competition Sunday, Jan. 7, at the National Western Stock Show, Rodeo and Horse Show in Denver.

Kyle Despain of Laramie and his market steer entry competed against 34 other 4-H'ers and entries from Colorado, Kansas, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Despain attends Laramie High School and is the son of Becky and Johnathan Despain. He is a member of the Critter Creek 4-H Club.

"I can tell you he is one of the nicest, most humble young men," said Mary Louise Wood, Albany County 4-H educator. "He's always willing to help others and is a true hard worker. He is a great representative of what the Catch-A-Calf program is all about."

The market animals are judged on rate of gain, quality of fitting and carcass quality, according to stock show information. The exhibitor is judged on showmanship, their record book and a personal interview.

Despain caught a calf during a rodeo performance at last year's show. He brought home a Hereford steer in May and has fed and raised the animal since then. His responsibilities included writing monthly letters to his sponsors and completing a record book. He submitted the book at the stock show and competed in an interview with judges. His sponsors were Jeff Vogel of Vogel & Associates of Denver and Rawah Ranch in Colorado.

Individually, Despain won the showmanship competition, was second in the live placing class with the steer and second in sponsor relations. He placed third in the overall production phase and was fifth in record books and in interviews.

He will sell the steer Jan. 19 at the Junior Livestock Sale at the show.

The Denver show is a livestock, rodeo and horse show that serves agricultural producers and consumers worldwide.

–University of Wyoming