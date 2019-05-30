Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board to meet in Buffalo
The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet June 13th at the Hampton Inn in Buffalo.
The Board will consider grant applications for wildlife and animal damage studies across the state, and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m.
Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.
The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer
Gene Hardy, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban
Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife
Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:
Sandy Underhill , Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
–ADMB