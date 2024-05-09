Wyoming: Animal Damage Management Board to meet in Casper
The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet May 15th – 16th at the Natrona County Extension office 2011 Fairgrounds Rd, Casper Office in Casper, Wyoming.
The Board will consider grant applications from Predator Management Districts across the state and receive updates on various issues. The meeting will begin at 8 a.m. on both May 15th and 16th, 2024.
Public comment periods are scheduled for one (1) hour at the start of the meeting.
A sign in sheet will be required to be heard for public comment.
The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:
- Brian Nesvick, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department
- Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture
- Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer
- Sharon O’Toole, Savery, cattle producer
- Jeff Boner, Douglas, President of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board
- Amanda Hulet, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture
- Jared Zierenberg, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture
- Roger Cox, Saratoga, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
- Vacant, urban
- Zeta Anderson, Devils Tower, non-consumptive user/wildlife
- Richard Ladwig, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission
- Brett Belden, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters
The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:
- Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service
- Jennifer McConchie, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management
- Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service
For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.
In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.
–Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board
