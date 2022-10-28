Wyoming: Animal Damage Management Board to Meet Via Zoom

CHEYENNE (October, 27, 2022) – The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board (ADMB) will meet on Wednesday, November 9, 2022 via Zoom at 10 a.m. During the meeting, the ADMB will hear updates on rabies testing, wolf management, wolf compensation claims, set dates for 2023 meetings, and any other business as needed.

The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment.

The twelve voting representatives on the Board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

Brian Nesvik, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

Jeff Boner, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

Amanda Hulet, Buffalo, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

Vacant, non-consumptive user/wildlife

Gay Lynn Byrd, Douglas, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

Brett Belden, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

Phil Osterli, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

Douglas Mayes, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

Tyler Abbott, Cheyenne, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

For a complete agenda or more information about this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Jerry Johnson at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

Meeting Information

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84583479886?pwd=N29QMzluSjg0WFV6c21id1Q3YWV5Zz09

Meeting ID: 845 8347 9886 Passcode: 957801

Phone numbers to call in below: then use Password: 957801

+1 253 215 8782 US

+1 346 248 7799 US

+1 408 638 0968 US

+1 669 900 6833 US

+1 301 715 8592 US

+1 312 626 6799 US

+1 646 876 9923 US

–Animal Damage Management Board