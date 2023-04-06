Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet April 10-11

CHEYENNE (April 4, 2023) – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet on April 10-11, 2023 in Cheyenne, WY at the Wyoming State Capitol Extension and via Zoom.



The meeting will take place in room W53/W54 of the Wyoming State Capitol Extension. On April, 10th, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm and during the meeting the Board will elect a new President and Vice President, discuss Conservation District appointments, vote on a resolution to add Palmer Amaranth to the State Designated List, hear Rangeland Health Assessment Program applications, hear Water Quality Reports, and Water Quality applications. On the 11th, the meeting will begin at 9:00 am and the Board will set tentative meeting dates, review liaison assignments, hear Weed & Pest declared resolutions, hear an update from the Seed Lab, hear WDA division updates and partner updates, and cover any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend the meeting and there will be a chance for public comment each day of the meeting.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Kim Bright, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Jody Bagley, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Landon Hoffer, Southeast; Benjamin Anson, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Lexi Bauder, Northeast.



The Wyoming State Capitol Extension is located at 200 W. 24th St. in Cheyenne. A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda . Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.



In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

-Wyoming Board of Agriculture