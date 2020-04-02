Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet April 13

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Monday, April 13, 2020 via Zoom Meeting/Conference Call.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 1:00 pm and is scheduled to adjourn at 1:55 pm. During the meeting, the Board will elect a president and vice president, review liaison assignments, discuss Conservation District resignations and appointments, hear water quality reports, and cover any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

Support Local Journalism Donate



A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Woming Board of Agriculture