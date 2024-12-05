Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet December 9

CHEYENNE (December 4, 2024) – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet on December 9, 2024 in Casper, WY and via Zoom.

The meeting will begin at 1:00 pm and will take place at the Thyra Thompson Building in the Round House Conference Room and via Zoom. During the meeting, the Board will hear base funding extension requests, water quality interim reports/final reports/extension requests, discuss sheep plan amendments and the Young Producer Assembly, and any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend the meeting and there will be a chance for public comment each day of the meeting.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Kim Bright, District 3; Amanda Furnival, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Jody Bagley, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Meredith Halweg, Southeast; Benjamin Anson, Northwest; Hadley Manning, Southwest; and Lexi Bauder, Northeast.

A full agenda for the meeting with Zoom call in information can be found at https://agriculture.wy.gov/board-of-agriculture . Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

