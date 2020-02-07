Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet Feb. 18 in Cheyenne

CHEYENNE (February 7, 2020) – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office in Cheyenne, WY.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 10:00 am and is scheduled to adjourn at 11:45 am. During the meeting, the Board will address conservation district appointments/resignations as needed, hear an update on RHAP, hear various water quality reports, discuss the policy book, hear an update on the WDA and cover any other business as needed. Along with this, members of the Board will meet at the WDA at 8:00 am to attend the House Ag Committee Meeting and 3:00 pm to attend the Senate Ag Committee Meeting.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Larry Krause, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is located at 2219 Carey Ave. in Cheyenne, WY. A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. Times are tentative and subject to change without notice. If the Board finishes one topic, they will proceed to the next topic.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Wyoming Board of Agriculture