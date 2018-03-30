Wyoming Ag Board to Meet in Cheyenne

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will hold a meeting in Cheyenne at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture on April 9-10, 2018.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin on Monday, April 9th at 1:00 pm and is scheduled to adjourn at 4:20 pm. During this day of the meeting, the Board will introduce a new board member, elect a new President and Vice President of the Board, approve minutes from previous meetings, review liaison assignments, hear an update on lab operations, an update on bighorn sheep, Wyoming Department of Agriculture updates, and partner group updates.On Tuesday, April 10th, the meeting will start at 8:00 am and is scheduled to adjourn at 11:45 am. During this day of the meeting, from 8:00 am to 8:30 am the board will hold a Weed and Pest Public Hearing on the current state Designated Weed and Pest List, minutes from the Wyoming Weed and Pest Council Business Meeting, review Chapter 42 Rules and Regulations on the Designated List Amendment Process, and hear resolutions to add yellow starthistle, ventenanta, common mullein, medusahead to the Designated List and remove skeletonleaf fursage from the Designated List. At 8:30, the Wyoming Board of Ag will call to order and discuss Weed and Pest Designated & Declared Resolutions, hear Water Quality reports and requests, hear an update on the Rangeland Health Assessment Program, hear an update from Wyoming Ag in the Classroom, hear an update on the Agriculture Producer Research Grant Program, address Conservation District resignation/appointments as needed, hear a Wyoming State Fair update, and any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment each day of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer., District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is located in Cheyenne, WY at 2219 Carey Ave. A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

