Wyoming Board of Agriculture to Meet in Cheyenne Feb. 13

CHEYENNE (February 4, 2019) – The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will in Cheyenne at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture (WDA) main office on Wednesday, February 13, 2019.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin in the WDA main conference room at 9:30 am and is scheduled to adjourn at 3:30 pm. During the meeting, the Board will discuss meeting dates for 2019, hear an update on bighorn sheep, prairie dogs, & sage grouse, hear a legislative update and updates from ag groups. Along with this, they will acknowledge receipt of Carbon County Resolution #2018-34, address conservation districts resignations and appointments, hear an update on the Rangeland Health Assessment Program and Agriculture Producer Research Grant Program, receive water quality interim & final reports/amendments, discuss water quality applications, approve rules on public records, and any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment at the end of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

Along with this, the Board will meet at the WDA main conference room at 3 pm on Tuesday, February 12 to attend the Senate Ag Committee meeting and on Thursday, February 14, 2019 at 7 am to attend the House Ag Committee meeting.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Mike Riley, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer., District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Jared Boardman, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture is located at 2219 Carey Ave. in Cheyenne, Wyoming. A full agenda for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

–Wyoming Board of Agriculture