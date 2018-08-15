Wyoming Brand renewal begins Oct. 10

The Wyoming Livestock Board would like to remind livestock producers that the 2019 livestock brand renewal will begin October 10, 2018 and end midnight March 1, 2019. Brand renewal payments will be accepted once you have received your brand renewal notice(s).

New on the Wyoming Livestock Board website will be a list of producers that currently have livestock brands due for renewal in 2019. Our website address is: http://wlsb.state.wy.us .

To open the list:

1. open the brand recording header

2. look to the right under news

3. click on 2019 preliminary renewal list.

When reviewing the list, please review and update any outdated addresses currently on record by calling the Brand office at 307-777-7515 or sending them into the Wyoming Livestock Board, 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002. The Brand Office is trying to update undeliverable addresses prior to the beginning of brand renewal.

The list is available immediately for public convenience. Note, due to size limitations, no brand images are available on the list. Brand identification numbers will appear next to owner's name. All names will appear in alphabetical order for an easy search.

Please be patient when accessing this information as the file may take a few moments to download on your screen due to the abundance of brands due for renewal. The Brand Office will continue to update this list until March 1, 2019. We suggest using your computer or tablet due to the size of the information being downloaded.

–Wyoming Livestock Board