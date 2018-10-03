Wyoming brand renewal starts this month

The Wyoming Livestock Board would like to remind brand owners to review and update any outdated addresses on your brand records. The 2019 brand renewal starts in October of 2018. There will be approximately 4,500 brands to be renewed in 2019.

If you have a loved one or neighbor who may not have updated an address in the past 10 years or less, please have them call the Wyoming Livestock Board at 307-777-7515 in order to update address information on their records. Address changes can be updated with a simple phone call to our office or a note sent to: Wyoming Livestock Board, 1934 Wyott Dr., Cheyenne, WY 82002. If a post office was closed in your area and a new address was issued to you, please call us.

Brand renewal notices will start going out October 2018. The 2019 Brand Renewal will end on March 1, 2019. All brand records ending with a dash 9 on the end are up for renewal in 2019. As soon as you receive your brand renewal notice, you can pay your $330.00 fee per brand at any time between October 2018 and February 2019. Once a brand renewal is paid, your brand will be active for the next 10 years.

–Wyoming Livestock Board