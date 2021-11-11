Wyoming bred horse one of the Two-Part Ranch Series Winners

For the first time ever, three owners of open horses competing in the open working western rail at the Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World in Oklahoma City, and the ranch rail stakes at the All American Quarter Horse Congress in Columbus, Ohio, earned a portion of $10,000 in added money, courtesy of Headley Quarter Horses.

The highest cumulative point earner in the two-part open working western rail series was Fancy Blue Roo owned by Courtney Dobbs Clagg of Gastonia, North Carolina. The 2009 gray gelding by Gallo Del Cielo and out of MM Fancy Figure was bred by Linda Mars of Jackson, Wyoming. Fancy Blue Roo was shown by AQHA Professional Horseman Steve Meadows and earned $5,000 for Clagg.

The highest cumulative point earner in the two-part open working western rail series was Fancy Blue Roo owned by Courtney Dobbs Clagg of Gastonia, North Carolina. AQHA

Courtesy photo

Second was Cash Mi In owned by Debbie Kuffer from Quakertown, Pennsylvania, and bred by John Covington of Frisco, Texas. Shannon Quinlan showed the 2016 bay gelding by Lil Joe Cash and out of Mi Mega and secured a $3,000 check for Kuffer.

The third high-point earner was Spook Dot Gun owned by Linda Wiebe of Galesburg, Michigan. Spook Dot Gun is a 2012 sorrel gelding by Smart Spook and out of Sugar Dot Gun and was bred by Deborah Strahman of New Smyrna Beach, Florida. Matt Lantz showed the gelding and the pair earned $2,000 for Wiebe.

For additional information about the 2021 All American Quarter Horse Congress, visit http://www.quarterhorsecongress.com.For more information about the 2021 Farnam AQHA World and Adequan® Select World, visit http://www.aqha.com/worldshow .

– AQHA