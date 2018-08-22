Wyoming Cattlemen host Ranch Rodeo

Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming (ICOW) put on a successful ranch rodeo in Wheatland, August 11, 2018, at the Platte County Fairgrounds.

Organizers of the rodeo were Mike and Codi Rae Edwards.

Ten teams and ten individual bronc riders competed. The winning ranch rodeo team was Hansen Livestock, consisting of Ben Hansen, Rusty Martin, J.D. Bolden and Travis Krien. Second place went to the Vale Ranch team: Bruce Sedman, Scott Sedman, Shawn Kennedy, and Miles Daily. Third place was awarded to the Dayworkers: Logan Milligan, Austin Clough, Dane Trumbull and Brad Hall. Events included in the Platte County ranch rodeo were AM bronc riding, mad scramble/trailer loading and the kids boot race. Winners of the bronc riding were: 1st place, Robbie Harrison, 2nd place Tyler Durfee, and 3rd place Cayden McKarthy. The livestock for the rodeo was provided by W. Frank Eathorne (cattle) and Cork Meyer (bucking horses). Proceeds from the Calcutta went to the Wheatland School District for backpacks. Backpacks were distributed Tuesday, August 21.

In addition to the ranch rodeo, ICOW had a team and wagon entry in the state fair parade, along with out riders and an exhibition of the 2018 Polaris Ranger (Crew XT 1000) which is an R-CALF raffle item. For those who are not familiar with model numbers, the Ranger is a 4-man, really nice side-by-side ranch or recreational vehicle. The R-CALF drawing is scheduled for the national meeting, August 25, in Rapid City. Prizes down to 4th place, which include George Strait concert tickets for two in Las Vegas, $1000 and $500, will also be given away.

–Independent Cattlemen of Wyoming