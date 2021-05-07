Wyoming Continues Fight Against Biden’s Oil and Gas Leasing Ban

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – Governor Mark Gordon worked with the Attorney General to file a lawsuit against the Federal de-facto moratorium on oil and gas leasing. This week, the State of Wyoming filed a motion for a preliminary injunction in its lawsuit.

In the filing, Wyoming asks the Federal District Court of Wyoming for an injunction that orders the Secretary to hold quarterly oil and gas lease sales in Wyoming while the case is being considered, and orders the Secretary to hold the March and June 2021 Wyoming federal oil and gas lease sales as soon as reasonably possible.

“The current de facto leasing moratorium is bad policy for Wyoming and contrary to law,” Governor Gordon said. “This is a key action to protect the interests of Wyoming and her people.”

Filed March 24, Wyoming’s lawsuit states that the Biden Administration’s Executive Order “pausing” oil and gas leasing on Federal lands violates the National Environmental Policy Act, the Administrative Procedure Act, the Mineral Leasing Act and the Federal Land Policy Management Act.

The Federal government has until June 1, 2021 to file a response brief. A copy of the motion may be found on the Wyoming Attorney General’s website.

–Wyoming Governor Gordon