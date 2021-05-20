Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame announces Class of 2021 Inductees

CASPER – The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF)has selected 43 inductees for the Class of 2021. The WCHF State Board of Directors voted on the nominees from across the state during its annual meeting May 15.

The induction ceremony will be at the Little America in Cheyenne, September 11-12. It is open to the public. The event will kick off the annual Wyoming Cowboy & Cowgirl Legacy Week, which was established by the Wyoming State Legislature in 2019.

Nominations were accepted from Dec 2020 through Feb 28, 2021. Regional committees in ten different areas of Wyoming researched, and scored over 70 nominations and sent the top 50 picks to the WCHF State Board of Directors.

Formed for historical, cultural, literary, and educational purposes, WCHF’s chief goal is “To preserve, promote, perpetuate, publish and document Wyoming’s working cowboy and ranching history through researching, profiling and honoring individuals who broke the first trails and introduced that culture to this state. WCHF plans to collect, display and preserve the stories, photos and artifacts of such individuals and anything else that will honor and highlight their contributions to our history.”

WCHF Class of 2021:

Region 1:

Campbell County: Sherry Reynolds, Don Hamm, Gary Thar

Crook County: Frank Svalina, Straitor Clark

Weston County: Violet Sedgwick

Region 2:

Platte County: Sonny & Laura Pulver

Niobrara County: C.R. Christensen

Goshen County: Rod Schuppan, John Tim Sussex

Region 3:

Laramie County: Robert C. Rabou, Russell “Bud” Hoffner

Albany County: Day Atkinson, Don Rogers Sr.

Region 4:

Natrona County: Francy Martin, Andy Van Patten

Converse County: Jake Johnson, William Amspoker

Region 5:

Sheridan County: No county selections

Johnson County: Ken & Cheri Graves, James Leath, Jim Zimmerschied, Paul Berg

Region 6:

Bighorn County: James Caines, Andrew Gifford, Eugene Bischoff

Park County: Richard Skeen

Washakie County: No county selections

Region 7:

Carbon County: Robert Johnson

Sweetwater County: Henry Huff Williams, Crystal Winder Youngberg

Region 8:

Fremont County: Robert J Britain, Willis Gene Jordan, Gerald Gene Korell

Hot Springs County: Clark Jackman, Leroy Schumway

Region 9:

Uinta County: Marion Aimone

Region 10:

Sublette County: Henry Hittle, Albert “Bud” Sommers, Bill Budd, Price Family – Alex, Clay, Doug, Clure Smith.

Teton County: Glen Taylor, William “Bill” Francis

Lincoln County:

Board Nomination: Lee Martinez

The WCHF Board is comprised of one member from each of the state’s ten regions. To learn more about the WCHF visit http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org . Contributions to support the mission of the WCHF are always accepted and appreciated.

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame