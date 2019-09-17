Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame: Class of 2019 induction

September in Wyoming ranch country, when frost morphs high country aspen to pure gold and whispers colorfully over the scattered prairie cottonwoods, brings hard but rewarding work. Fall gathers, preg-testing, vaccinating, sorting, shipping, and trailing to winter range are annually anticipated. Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls are equally eager for the Induction Ceremonies of Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF). The 47 honored individuals making up the WCHF Class of 2019 will gather in Casper with family, friends, and past Honorees for a Wyoming Cowboy Legacy Week celebration Saturday Sept. 21-22.

Casper’s Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center (https://ramkotacasper.com/), located just off Interstate 25 at 800 North Poplar, hosts the event. Call (307) 266-6000 and mention WCHF Induction to be eligible for the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame block of rooms (reserved for participants at the significantly reduced rate of $77); or register online. The Center offers shuttle service for airport pickup (by reservation), as well as to and from the Casper Events Center for Sunday’s Induction.

Ramkota’s ballroom garden area will open to the public at 6 pm Saturday evening. By donation to WCHF you will enjoy appetizers and a cash bar, plus varied Honoree videos. This is the time to meet and greet, visit, reminisce and enjoy the reality that you or someone you love is about to become – or perhaps already is — a Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Honoree!

One particularly infamous Wyoming character you won’t be able to avoid in that crowd is Andy Nelson, ringleader of Wyoming’s internationally famous horseshoeing/auctioneering brothers from the weekly syndicated “Clear Out West (C.O.W.) Radio” show. Contrary to some reports, he’s actually housebroke, and fairly friendly if you don’t rile him! He might even regale you with a few hilarious Cowboy Poems!

Shopping opportunities abound, including new and collectible WCHF Induction posters and booklets. The variety of branded WCHF attire will range from purses, scarves and caps through t-shirts, hoodies, sweatshirts, vests and jackets, all carrying the lovely WCHF logo. You can choose and order a Tres Rios Silver WCHF belt buckle or pick up pre-ordered buckles; or order a commemorative bottle of Pendleton Whiskey engraved with the WCHF logo and your favorite Honoree’s name and induction year.

Tickets for the Sunday Induction are $30 a head, regardless of age. They can be purchased in advance by going to http://www.SinclairTix.com , by phoning 1-800-442-2256; or by visiting the SinclairTix Box Office at Casper Events Center between 11:30 am and 5:00 pm Mondays through Fridays; or on the morning of the event.

Casper Events Center doors open 9:30 am Sunday for the Induction. Special tables are reserved for 2019 Honorees and families, with ample seating for all others. Light food and soft drinks are included in the ticket price, and a cash bar is available as you visit, mingle, buy products you missed Saturday evening, and write your bids on the wide array of beautiful and unique silent auction items displayed.

The crowd will be well entertained by Emcee Chuck Larsen of Hulett, possibly the only Wyoming cowboy ever profiled in the New York Post. At intervals throughout the afternoon, the aforementioned Andy Nelson puts on his Auctioneer hat to collect bids for select Live Auction items.

To commemorate the Class of 2019, Olie Moss (www.OliesImages.com), will shoot portrait-quality family, group and individual photos (no sitting fee) immediately after their Induction. All photos will be available online following the event.

Don’t miss this wonderful Casper weekend to honor many of the Cowboy State’s top hands. Make your reservations early, and avoid surprises by following http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com and https://www.facebook.com/wyomingcowboyhalloffame. They’ll be expecting you!

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame