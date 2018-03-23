Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame receives grant

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame was pleasantly surprised when KathyBurman, Fiscal Officer of thinkWY, Wyoming Humanities, notified them they'd been chosen to receive a thinkWY $5,750 matching funds grant, to help continue their inductee interviews and video project.

That project was instituted last summer when WCHF hired Oakley Boycott and Jesse Judy of Genesius Studios to conduct interviews and produce 2-3 minute videos with living honorees; as well as interviews with families of deceased honorees. A total of 40 interviews were completed during the summer of 2017.

Actor, director, cinematographer Jesse Judy is founding owner of Genesius Studios, LLC, which he calls "an end-to-end production house that produces original works of cinema to showcase the Western Way of Life in culturally conscious Adventure films."

Oakley Boycott is an actor, producer and activist based in NYC, LA and Wyoming who says she "honed her craft on the road as a child traveling the west and Wyoming," with her educator/musician parents and "The Grizzlies" band of Bear Paw Records as they strove to educate and preserve the history of the Western Way of Life. After further study at the American Musical and Dramatic Academy of New York City, she is known for energetic portrayals on and off Broadway as well as in TV and Film.

Along with these audiovisual records of WCHF Honorees, a movie is in the works to portray Wyoming's true cowboy life to the wider world. Through the extensive efforts of Candy Moulton of Encampment, a trailer has been produced for that movie, and was previewed during the 2017 WCHF Induction in Casper last fall. The 501 (c) 3 tax- exempt nonprofit WCHF is grateful for the thinkWY grant which will help continue those projects; and of course actively encourages donations from interested foundations, corporations, individuals or other entities. Donations are accepted online at http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/support-the-wchf/, or can be mailed to W.C.H.F., P.O. Box 6070, Riverton, Wyoming 82501. For further information visit http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.com/

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame