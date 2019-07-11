Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Region 1 Inductions July 20

Doors will open at the All Purpose Building on Weston County Fairgrounds in Newcastle at 5 pm Saturday, July 20 for a cowboy-style celebration in honor of five notable people representing the Class of 2019 from Region 1 of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame (WCHF). Campbell, Crook and Weston counties in northeastern Wyoming comprise Region 1, which already boasts 31 Honorees since WCHF’s founding in 2014.

Wyoming’s official Day of the Cowboy July 20 has been chosen for the local/regional induction of Joe Graham and Gerald McInerney representing Crook County, and Harry Aaron Borgialli, Warren Richard ‘Dick’ Shaw and Lora Reynolds Johnson representing Weston County. They are Region 1 honorees to the WCHF Class of 2019, and will be officially seated in WCHF during ceremonies at Casper on September 22.

Set aside Saturday evening to attend this local celebration of Wyoming heritage where you’ll enjoy a lively Silent Auction of delightful and valuable items, good food prepared by Woody’s Food Center, refreshing spirits and fine fellowship with friends and neighbors. All that will be topped off by great listening and dancing music provided by Kenny Fordyce’s Cowboy Band. Most importantly, you’ll get to congratulate and honor these brand new WCHF Honorees.

–Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame