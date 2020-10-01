Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame, Region 1 Inductions

The Golf Club in Hulett saw a good turnout to honor the Class of 2020, Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Honorees on Saturday evening, Sept. 19, 2020.

The congenial banter and laughter of guests mingled with great music by Kenny Fordyce’s Real Cowboy Band to background the sizable crowd enjoying the spacious open patio area visiting, shopping the fundraising Silent Auction, purchasing raffle tickets and enjoying delicious food and drink.

Emcee Chuck Larsen introduced each honoree with short biographical information before Tiffany Schwenke, Region 1 Chairman of the Wyoming Cowboy Hall Of Fame presented them with their 2020 HONOREE certificates. The pandemic precipitated postponement of the 2020 State Induction Ceremony, which will be held at a later date.

Region 1 2020 Honorees include Kenneth Canfield (deceased) and Ed Cooper of Crook County; Jean Harshbarger and Francis Sedgwick (deceased) of Weston County; and Aldin Reynolds and Butch Reynolds of Campbell County.

Their biographical information and photos will join those of previous honorees on the WCHF website http://www.wyomingcowboyhalloffame.org following the State Induction. Coverage of regional inductions already held can be found at https://www.facebook.com/pg/WyomingCowboyHallOfFame/posts/