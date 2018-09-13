Wyoming delegation receives Friend of Farm Bureau award

Washington, D.C. – U.S. Senators Mike Enzi and John Barrasso and Congresswoman Liz Cheney, all R-Wyo., were each named a "Friend of Farm Bureau" for the 115th Congress for their support of America's farmers and ranchers and food security for consumers.

"I am honored to be selected as a Friend of Farm Bureau," Enzi said. "For every farmer and rancher, there are countless people across our country who benefit from the food they produce and the economic benefit they provide. I will continue to work hard for America's agricultural leaders."

"I'm proud to be named a Friend of the Farm Bureau for the 115th Congress," Barrasso said. "In Wyoming, agriculture has a long and proud history. We know if agriculture is strong, so are our western communities. I will continue to fight against Washington overreach and work to preserve the water rights of farmers and ranchers across the country."

"It's an honor to receive the Friend of Farm Bureau Award from the American Farm Bureau Federation," Cheney said. "Ranchers and farmers in Wyoming and across America produce the food we rely on and are crucial to our economy. I will continue to work hard on behalf of our ag industry and am grateful for this award."

This award, presented by the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF), is given to members of Congress who have supported Farm Bureau's position on policy issues as demonstrated by their voting records. Enzi, Barrasso and Cheney were nominated by the Wyoming Farm Bureau and approved by the AFBF Board of Directors. Voting records are based on issues selected by the AFBF Board.

–American Farm Bureau Federation