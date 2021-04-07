Wyoming Emergency Insect Management Committee to Meet April 15

CHEYENNE (APRIL 7, 2021) – The Emergency Insect Management Committee will meet on Thursday, April 15, 2020 at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures Lab and via Zoom.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 9:00 am and the committee will hear about surveys of 2020 adult grasshoppers, an update on WestNile virus, an overview of the prioritization map, a review of the 2020 mosquito management course, a review of the 2020 final reports, review BFY21 funding, consider2021 grant requests, and any other business as needed. The public is welcome to attend and there will be an opportunity for public comment during the meeting.

The Wyoming Department of Agriculture Weights and Measures Lab is located at 6607 Campstool Road in Cheyenne, WY. More information,including the video conference link, may be obtained by contacting the WyomingDepartment of Agriculture at 307-777-6585 or slade.franklin@wyo.gov .

–Wyoming Department of Agriculture