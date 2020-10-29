Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 101st Annual Meeting Nov. 12-14 in Casper

LARAMIE, WY–“Moving Forward with Courage & Optimism” is the theme of the 101st Annual Meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB). The meeting will be Nov. 12-14, 2020 in Casper at the Clarion Inn at Platte River and is hosted by the Central District.

“This is the most important time to assemble and be a part of the process,” said WyFB President Todd Fornstrom. “We will be here for the long run and that is what is important about Farm Bureau.”

“Farm Bureau doesn’t just speak up in the instance of an emergency; we work to be heard and understood throughout the year on issues important to our members,” Fornstrom continued.

Policy development

Policy discussion is always the main impetus of our annual meeting. According to Brett Moline, WyFB Director of Public and Governmental Affairs, the proposed resolutions WyFB members will be working on are broad.

“Being a general agricultural organization, the proposed resolutions cover a wide array of topics, from improving meat production to state budget cuts to pesticide drift to grazing issues,” Moline said. “Having people from throughout the state participate in our policy development process facilitates great and thoughtful discussion.”

Farm Bureau’s grassroots strength begins at the county level when members discuss issues important to agriculture. Resolutions must be passed at both the county and district level before being considered by voting delegates at the state annual meeting.

“The amount of time Farm Bureau members devote to policy development at the county, state and national levels is a testimony to how important it is to have a voice in the process,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB Executive Vice President.

Speakers and Events

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) President Zippy Duvall and two AFBF staff members will speak virtually on Nov. 13. AFBF’s Dave Salmonsen, Senior Director, Congressional Relations, will cover the agricultural trade outlook and the performance of current trade agreements. AFBF’s Chief Economist John Newton will provide an outlook for the farm economy in 2021.

On Saturday, Arizona Farm Bureau President Stefanie Smallhouse will present key takeaways from the AFBF Cattle Market Working Group on market volatility and margins within the beef sector.

Elections, awards, a YF&R report and a WyFB Foundation “Family of Chairs” Raffle will round out the meeting. The 17th annual “Harvest for All” fund drive will raise funds to benefit those facing hunger in Wyoming.

Agenda and Registration

The agenda is available at http://www.wyfb.org. Pre-registration is requested by October 30 to Julie Johnson-Doyle at jdoyle@wyfb.org or 307-721-7723. Hotel reservation information is available at wyfb.org. Health protocols required by the convention facility will be followed.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The primary goals of the federation are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation