Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 102nd Annual Meeting Nov. 11-13 in Cody

LARAMIE, WY–“Neighbors Helping Neighbors” is the theme of the 102nd Annual Meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB). The meeting will be November 11-13, 2021 at the Holiday Inn in Cody.

Policy discussion is the main impetus of the WyFB annual meeting. According to Brett Moline, WyFB Director of Public and Governmental Affairs, the annual grassroots resolution process is an important step in ensuring policy remains relevant to current situations.

Farm Bureau’s grassroots strength begins at the county level when members discuss issues important to agriculture. Resolutions must be passed at both the county and district level before being considered by voting delegates at the state annual meeting. The voting delegate session also includes election of officers for the coming year.

“For over 100 years, the policy process developed by our leaders has helped direct our organization,” said Ken Hamilton, WyFB Executive Vice President. “We have always prided ourselves on following policies developed by our members through this process.”

Additional features of the annual meeting include a tour of the Wyoming Seed Company; guest speakers; an awards banquet and entertainment; Young Farmer & Rancher Collegiate and Regular Discussion Meet; and networking with farmers and ranchers from across the state. The guest speakers from the American Farm Bureau Federation are Scott Bennett and Shelby Hagenauer who will provide national issues updates from Washington, D.C. Bennett will address livestock policy issues and Hagenauer will address Western policy issues.

To register email broes@wyfb.org or call 307-721-7723. Agenda and hotel reservation information is available at wyfb.org.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation