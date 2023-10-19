Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 104th Annual Meeting Nov. 9-11, 2023 in Cheyenne

LARAMIE, WY–“It Starts With You” is the theme of the 104th Annual Meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB). The meeting will be November 9-11, 2023 at the Little America in Cheyenne. Policy discussion is the main impetus of the WyFB annual meeting.

“For over a hundred years the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation has gathered as county federations to put forward member issues and agree to policy to guide the organization,” said WyFB President Todd Fornstrom.

The Farm Bureau Federation’s grassroots strength begins at the county level when members discuss issues important to agriculture. Resolutions must be passed at both the county and district level before being considered by voting delegates at the state annual meeting. The voting delegate session also includes election of officers.

American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Managing Director of Member Engagement Jessica Cabrera will speak at 9:30 a.m. Nov. 10 on grassroots leadership engagement. AFBF Senior Director of Governmental Affairs Courtney Briggs will speak at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 10 on environmental policy issues such as Waters of the United States, emerging PFAS regulations and conservation issues.

In addition to networking with farmers and ranchers from across the state, annual meeting attendees can join in the fun at trivia night on Thursday, Nov. 9, and spend time celebrating friendships in agriculture at the annual awards banquet on Friday, Nov. 10, which will feature a Foundation auction and a concert with BJ Jamison.

The WyFB Foundation is hosting a “Water in Wyoming” seminar the morning of Nov. 9 from 8-11 a.m. The first speaker will be Chris Brown, Senior Assistant Attorney General with the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office. Brown will discuss how interstate compacts and court decrees affect Wyoming law. The second speaker will be Wyoming State Engineer Brandon Gebhart. He will discuss Wyoming water law fundamentals and structure. The third speaker will be a staff member from the Wyoming Water Development Commission to discuss water development in Wyoming. The seminar is free and open to the public. Attendees are requested to register by emailing broes@wyfb.org .

To register for the annual meeting, please email broes@wyfb.org or call 307-721-7723 by Oct. 31. Registration information and a tentative agenda are available at wyfb.org.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau