Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation honored Dr. Jim Logan with Distinguished Service Award

November 17, 2021— Retired Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Jim Logan was awarded the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) Distinguished Service Award at the 102nd annual meeting of the organization. Presented November 12 in Cody, the award is given to those who have gone above and beyond in their service to agriculture.

“We are proud to recognize Dr. Logan for his dedication to agriculture and regulatory veterinary medicine in Wyoming,” said Todd Fornstrom, WyFB President. “Common sense, animal health knowledge, a deep passion for agriculture, and a love of supporting youth in agriculture are just a few attributes that define Dr. Logan.”

Dr. Logan served the Wyoming Livestock Board and Wyoming ranchers as State Veterinarian through two appointed terms, 1997-2004, and 2009-2021. He also served as Assistant State Veterinarian 2007-2009 and as a member of the Livestock Board from 1993-1997. He retired in June 2021.

“Dr. Logan’s dedication to agriculture in Wyoming has shown through his 20 plus years serving agriculture through regulatory veterinary medicine,” Fornstrom continued. “His commonsense approach, calm demeanor and knowledge of animal health issues were driving factors in decisions made during difficult animal health regulatory issues. His passion for agriculture is unwavering.”

As Wyoming State Veterinarian, Dr. Logan protected both livestock and livestock ranchers through his work with many working groups and regulatory boards. According to Ken Hamilton, WyFB Executive Vice President, Dr. Logan was instrumental in the development of the current Wyoming Brucellosis Designated Surveillance Area regulations to increase trust in the sale of Wyoming cattle. He also worked to revise language in the Code of Federal Regulations pertaining to brucellosis eradication and control.

“Dr. Logan is well respected not only in Wyoming but nationwide for his work in animal health,” said Hamilton.

Dr. Logan began his veterinary journey at the University of Wyoming in 1969 and earned his Doctor of Veterinary Medicine (DVM) from Colorado State University in 1975. At this time, he returned home to Riverton to practice veterinary medicine with Doug McLean, opening his own practice in 1981. He practiced veterinary medicine for 27 years and then served the state of Wyoming through regulatory veterinary medicine for 23 years.

Retired Wyoming State Veterinarian Dr. Jim Logan (center) received the 2021 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Distinguished Service Award. WyFB President Todd Fornstrom (left) and WyFB Vice President Cole Coxbill (right) congratulated Dr. Logan at the 102nd annual meeting of the organization. Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation

Courtesy photo

Dr. Logan said the support of his wife Stephanie made all of this possible. In addition to serving to enhance animal health, he also made time to support 4-H and FFA through many different avenues including their daughter’s activities.

According to Dr. Logan, receiving this award and recognition is an incredible honor. “I’ve been blessed and privileged over the years to serve and work with agriculture producers, both livestock and agronomy, whom I respect and admire,” Dr. Logan told the audience. “I’ve learned a lot from others who over the years I’ve been fortunate to work with and learn from as well. Thank you for this recognition.”

“Dr. Jim Logan has gone above and beyond in his distinguished service to agriculture through his work in regulatory veterinary medicine,” Fornstrom concluded. “We are proud to recognize and show our appreciation for his distinguished service to Wyoming agriculture.”

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation