Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Legislative Meeting Feb. 27-28 in Cheyenne

Legislative agriculture issues will be presented at the 2020 Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) Legislative Meeting. The meeting will be Feb. 27-28 at the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center in Cheyenne. Held annually to coincide with the legislative session, the meeting provides Farm Bureau members the opportunity to meet with their legislators one-on-one and hear about current issues. This year the WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Conference begins on Feb. 26th and will be held jointly with the WyFB Legislative Meeting.

The Legislative Meeting begins with a noon luncheon. If their schedules permit, House Agriculture Committee Chair Representative Hans Hunt and Senate Agriculture Committee Chair Senator Brian Boner will address the members during the luncheon.

American Farm Bureau Federation Managing Director of Public Policy Ryan Yates will speak at 1:30 p.m. to provide a national legislative report. Thursday afternoon activities also include remarks by WyFB President Todd Fornstrom and state legislative briefings from WyFB lobbyists. Newly appointed Wyoming State Engineer Greg Lanning will speak at 3:15 p.m.

Thursday evening provides the opportunity for one-on-one visits with the legislators and elected officials during a Legislative Mixer produced by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation and the Wyoming Rural Electric Association. This event will be at 6:30 p.m. at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Multi-Purpose Building at Frontier Park.

A speaker’s forum on Friday morning, February 28 from 8-11 a.m., will wrap-up the Legislative Meeting. Governor Mark Gordon has been invited to address the members. Byron Oedekoven with the Wyoming Sheriffs and Police Association will discuss Hemp and Legalized Marijuana Law Enforcement Issues at 8:45 a.m. University of Wyoming Extension Director Kelly Crane will speak on funding mechanisms for the College of Agriculture and Natural Resources at 10:30 a.m. The final speaker (tentative) will be Dr. Tex Taylor who will discuss Thunder Basin research.

Meeting registration

Register by emailing jdoyle@wyfb.org or you may call 307.721.7723. Registration requested by Feb. 12.

Hotel information

Room reservations may be made online at https://www.redlion.com/red-lion-hotels/wy/cheyenne/red-lion-hotel-conference-center-cheyenne; use group discount code “FARM0226” or call the Red Lion Hotel and Conference Center at 307-638-4466. Please make reservations under the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation block by Feb. 13.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The primary goals of the federation are to protect private property rights and help members achieve an equitable return on their investment. Visit http://www.wyfb.org. F

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation