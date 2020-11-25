Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation members donated the equivalent of 5,971 meals to help Wyoming families in need

CASPER, Nov. 24, 2020–Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Committee “Harvest for All” project. The 18th annual fund drive and raffle to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies raised $1,492.77 which is the equivalent of 5,971 meals for Wyoming families.

During the state annual meeting Nov. 12-14 in Casper, County Farm Bureaus and farmers and ranchers from across the state donated money to help the food bank in their work with hunger-relief programs across the state of Wyoming. A raffle for a handmade 100th Anniversary fire pit helped raised funds for the Harvest for All project.

Uinta County Rancher Ariel Guild is the chair of the sub-committee that oversees the “Harvest for All” project. “The Harvest for All is a great way for farmers and ranchers to give back because it is a very simple act of service,” Guild said. “These monetary donations go straight to the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies which feeds many mouths all over the state of Wyoming.”

“It is a simple kind effort, and we need more of that in our world,” Guild continued. “We as farmers and ranchers can lead in many areas but selfless kindness to others is a wonderful way to give back.”

The WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee is in its 18th year of joining with the American Farm Bureau Federation YF&R Committee in what is called a “Harvest for All.” Throughout the program’s eighteen-year span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $28,246 and 74 man hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. Members work together from the grassroots to develop agricultural policy, programs and services to enhance the rural lifestyle of Wyoming. On the web, http://www.wyfb.org.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau