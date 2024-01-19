Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation scholarship opportunities

January 16, 2024—Nine scholarships totaling $5,500 are offered by the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation each year to support Wyoming youth. Scholarships are available for high school graduates and continuing education students enrolled in qualifying college and trade programs. The scholarship deadline is March 1, 2024.Applications are available at http://www.wyfb.org (Get Involved/Education tabs). For questions, contact Diane “Dee” Brewer at 307.721.7719 or dbrewer1@wyfb.org .

Many county Farm Bureau Federations also offer scholarships locally. Visit wyfb.org and click on the Get Involved/Education tab for a listing of county scholarships or contact your county Farm Bureau Federation president. Contact information available at wyfb.org (Get Involved/County Farm Bureau Federations).

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation mission is to represent the voices of Wyoming farmers and ranchers through grassroots policy development while focusing on protecting private property rights, strengthening agriculture, and supporting farm and ranch families through advocacy, education, and leadership development.