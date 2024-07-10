Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Selects Kerin Clark as Executive Vice President

Laramie, Wyo., July 8, 2024- Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) is pleased to announce Kerin Clark has been selected as the next Executive Vice President for the organization. Clark will begin transitioning to her new role on July 17th.

“Anytime we have the opportunity to select leadership that has experience, talent and motivation, we win,” said WyFB President Todd Fornstrom. “Kerin has been a part of the Farm Bureau Family in Wyoming for nearly 30 years and is a natural fit. She has proven over the years that she has a genuine talent for advocacy with a wonderful work ethic.”

While Clark starts this month, she’ll partner with outgoing Executive Vice President Ken Hamilton through October when he officially retires. The organization will take this period to thoroughly onboard and transition to its new leadership.

“I am honored and humbled to be selected as the next executive vice president of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation,” said Clark. “To impact the organization, Wyoming agriculture, WyFB members, WyFB staff and more as executive vice president is an opportunity I take on with reverence for those who have made the organization what it is today. To add the effect of my leadership to the strong foundation of this centennial organization is an incredible honor.”

“Ken and Kerin have worked together for years which should help our goal of having Kerin fully transition into the position by the end of October,” explained Fornstrom. “WyFB has been in great hands for Ken’s entire tenure, and I see Kerin as more of the same quality leadership.”

Added outgoing Executive Vice President Ken Hamilton, “With Kerin’s 30-year history with the organization, there will be very little that she won’t already know about when it comes to the people and issues WyFB has been working on. Kerin’s history with the county Farm Bureaus will mean she can move into the EVP role with a lot of knowledge about both the county and state Farm Bureau. In looking toward the future it’s also important to know where we’ve come from, and Kerin can certainly fill that role.”

Clark currently works as the WyFB Media and Member Relations Director and Young Farmer and Rancher Coordinator. She began her career with WyFB as an intern in July 1994.

Centered around public relations, leadership, organizational development and management in her director role, Clark will apply these skills in addition to collaboration, teamwork and vision casting as she leads the organization into the future as the executive vice president.

“I cherish the opportunity to continue working with our members and staff advocating for agriculture in Wyoming,” explained Clark.

Looking forward to the transition Clark added, “Ken is a remarkable leader of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. His knowledge and experience working on agriculture issues has been a part of this organization for over 40 years, twenty of those as executive vice president. His mentorship on the work we do for Farm Bureau Federation members and all of agriculture, and his support of family has greatly impacted my career and life.”

Added President Fornstrom, “When I think of WyFB, I automatically think of Ken Hamilton. He reflects what Wyoming agriculture holds important. He is hard working, loyal, honest and has an unsurpassed passion for the advocacy of Wyoming agriculture.”

A graduate of the University of Wyoming, Clark holds a degree in agricultural communications with a minor in farm and ranch management. Growing up on her family’s ranch 30 miles north of Laramie, the values of hard work and integrity were instilled in her from a young age. Faith and family drive Clark in all she does.

Her husband, Jake, served as the Eastern Wyoming College Rodeo Coach for 25 years. Retiring from coaching in June of 2022, he currently is a math instructor at the college. The Clarks have two children: daughter Kadra, 22, and son Kyler, 19.

The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is the state’s largest general agriculture organization. The mission of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation is to represent the voices of Wyoming farmers and ranchers through grassroots policy development while focusing on protecting private property rights, strengthening agriculture, and supporting farm and ranch families through advocacy, education, and leadership development.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau