Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Welcomes Two New Staff Members

April 28, 2025 – The Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) is pleased to welcome Callie Hanson as Marketing & Communications Director and Alexis Lake as Member Engagement Coordinator. Both bring a strong background in agriculture and a passion for serving Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers.

Hanson, a Texas native, began full time April 14 after serving in freelance and part time capacities. She previously served as editor of the Wyoming Livestock Roundup and has remained connected to Wyoming agriculture through freelance work with Tri-State Livestock News, Progressive Cattle, and WyFB, including coverage of the 2024 Annual Meeting.

She earned a degree in agricultural communications from Texas A&M University and is finishing her master’s at Oklahoma State University. Her graduate research focuses on how cow/calf producers choose information sources.

“A Wyoming Farm Bureau Young Farmer and Rancher Conference is the very first event I ever attended as an editor, so taking on this role feels very full circle,” Hanson said. “I look forward to continuing to serve farmers and ranchers in the great state of Wyoming.”

Lake joined the organization March 5. In her role, she will support county Farm Bureau Federations through member engagement and leadership development, and coordinate the Young Farmer & Rancher program.

A native of Laramie, Lake studied Animal Science at Butler Community College and Oklahoma State University, where she’ll graduate this May. She competed on the 2023 National Champion Livestock Judging Team and earned Academic All-American honors. Her involvement extended to leadership programs, undergraduate research, and student organizations.

“I am thrilled to return to my home state and join the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation team,” Lake said. “I look forward to advocating for farmers and ranchers across Wyoming and supporting the industry that shaped me.”

“Callie and Alexis each bring valuable strengths to our team,” said WyFB Executive Vice President Kerin Clark. “Their experience, energy, and commitment to agriculture will be a tremendous asset to our advocacy efforts on behalf of Wyoming’s farmers and ranchers.”

–Wyoming Farm Bureau