Harvest for All project donates the equivalent of 11,176 meals for Wyo. families

LARAMIE, Nov. 16, 2018–Wyoming families facing hunger received a boost mid-November with the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Committee "Harvest for All" project. The annual fund drive to benefit the Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies raised the equivalent of 11,176 meals for Wyoming families.

During the state annual meeting Nov. 7-9 in Sheridan, County Farm Bureaus and farmers and ranchers from across the state donated money to help the food bank in their work with hunger-relief programs across the state of Wyoming. A raffle for a painting, handmade horseshoe lamp and a bow also helped raise funds for the Harvest for All project.

The Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies was the recipient of $2,794 in monetary donations which is equivalent to 11,176 meals.

Carbon County Rancher Chalsey Kortes is the out-going chair of the sub-committee that oversees the "Harvest for All" project. "I came home from Sheridan excited about the impact our members will be having in putting food on the tables of fellow Wyomingites this holiday season," Kortes said. "I want to thank everyone who purchased a raffle ticket, counties that contributed, individuals/businesses who donated items for the raffle, or members who brought spare change to the meeting. Your generosity was awesome!"

The WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher Committee is in its 16th year of joining with the American Farm Bureau Federation YF&R Committee in what is called a "Harvest for All." Throughout the program's sixteen-year span, the WyFB YF&R Committee has partnered with Farm Bureau members to raise 6,044 pounds of food, $23,650 and 74 man hours of volunteer time to help those facing hunger in Wyoming.

