Wyoming Farm Bureau Regular YF&R and Collegiate Discussion Meet competitions in November

Farm Bureau members between the ages of 18-35 and college students in Wyoming are invited to participate in the 2018 Discussion Meet competitions. There are two different competitions that will be held during the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation (WyFB) Annual Meeting in Sheridan in November.

The first competition is the Regular WyFB Young Farmer & Rancher (YF&R) Discussion Meet; Farm Bureau regular members between the ages of 18-35 are eligible. The second competition is the WyFB YF&R Collegiate Discussion Meet; any student attending a Wyoming college is eligible.

Being an advocate for agriculture is more important now than ever and should be a part of everyone's business plan. Develop your leadership and advocacy skills and meet other young farmers and ranchers from around the state and around the nation by participating in the YF&R Discussion Meet competitions.

Regular YF&R Discussion Meet

This competition will be held Friday, Nov. 9 during the General Session of the WyFB Annual Meeting. The state winner receives a $500 cash prize and an expense paid trip to the American Farm Bureau Federation (AFBF) Jan. 11-16, 2019 Annual Meeting in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Collegiate YF&R Discussion Meet

Recommended Stories For You

Any Wyoming college student with an interest in agriculture is eligible to participate. A major in agriculture is not required for competition. The state winner receives a $300 cash prize and an expense paid trip to the AFBF March 15-18, 2019 national competition in Milwaukee, Wisconsin to compete for college scholarships.

More information

Topics and rules are available at wyfb.org. Regular Discussion Meet applications and Collegiate Discussion Meet applications must be postmarked by Oct. 25, 2018. Contact WyFB YF&R Coordinator Kerin Clark at 307.532.2002 or kclark@wyfb.org with questions.

–Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation