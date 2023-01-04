Wyoming: Final notice for brand renewal

Attention Livestock Brand Owners: the Wyoming Livestock Board is sending out final notices for brand owners whose brands are scheduled for renewal. If you are not sure of when your brand is scheduled for renewal, or are not sure if the Wyoming Livestock Board has your current address, please contact the Wyoming Livestock Board via phone, mail, email, or fax at following address: Wyoming Livestock Board 1934 Wyott Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82002-0051 Office phone 307-777-7515 Fax 307-777-6561 or brands@wyo.gov

–Wyoming Livestock Board